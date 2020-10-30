Connecticut's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Falls to 2.5%

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate fell to 2.5% on Friday, down from a spike that took the rate above 6% on Thursday.

There were 761 positive cases out of 30,554 tests reported on Friday, according to data from the Department of Public Health.

The state saw another seven coronavirus-related deaths and an increase of eight hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

After the positivity rate jumped to 6.1% on Thursday, the state's highest rate since June 1, a concerned Gov. Ned Lamont urged people to continue to follow safety protocols to keep the spread of the virus down.

The governor said he hoped the positivity rate would come down from that high number, but acknowledged that the trend was headed in the wrong direction.

"Let's face it. We've gone from one to two to three, and this 6.1 may be a harbinger of things to come," Lamont said Thursday.

Governor Lamont on Thursday announced a spike in the state's positivity rate to over 6% saying,"There's no good news in those numbers."

Lamont also announced Thursday that in addition to cities and towns at COVID-19 "Red Alert" levels, municipalities that fall into the orange category also now have the discretion to roll back to Phase 2 restrictions. Several cities and towns have since announced plans to roll back.