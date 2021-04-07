coronavirus vaccine

Gov. Lamont to Visit COVID Vaccine Clinic in Norwich

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gov. Ned Lamont will be in Norwich to visit a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic this afternoon.

The governor will take part in a news conference with Griffin Health at 12:15 p.m. at Rose City Senior Center.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The state of Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 5 percent as of Tuesday.

As of April 1, all Connecticut residents 16 years old and up, as well as people who work and study in the state, are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Tips: How to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment in CT

The state is receiving doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

However, fewer doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are expected in the coming days after the company reported production problems.

Supply Of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine To Be Limited In Coming Weeks

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

politics Apr 6

Your Fear Response Is Powerful and Easily Manipulated

dmx Apr 5

Celebrities Share Prayers for DMX Following Rapper's Heart Attack

Justin Herron Apr 5

Patriots Lineman Justin Herron Insists He's No Hero After Stopping a Sexual Assault

This article tagged under:

coronavirus vaccineNorwich
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us