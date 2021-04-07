Gov. Lamont to Visit COVID Vaccine Clinic in Norwich

Gov. Ned Lamont will be in Norwich to visit a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic this afternoon.

The governor will take part in a news conference with Griffin Health at 12:15 p.m. at Rose City Senior Center.

The state of Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 5 percent as of Tuesday.

As of April 1, all Connecticut residents 16 years old and up, as well as people who work and study in the state, are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The state is receiving doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

However, fewer doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are expected in the coming days after the company reported production problems.