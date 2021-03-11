coronavirus pandemic

CT Hospitals Mark Anniversary of Beginning of Global COVID-19 Pandemic

March 11, 2020 was the day the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic.

It was the day after Connecticut declared a State of Emergency.

It was the day after Connecticut declared a State of Emergency.

At the time, there were two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and about 850 cases nationwide.

As of Wednesday, there have been 288,657 cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut and 7,752 people have died coronavirus-related deaths here.

Across the United States, there have been more than 29 million cases of coronavirus in the last year and more than COVID-related 530,000 deaths, according to NBC News statistics.

Several local hospitals are holding ceremonies today to mark the day that the global pandemic was declared.

Trinity Health hopes you’ll help them today honor frontline workers and remember those who have died from COVID-19.

Saint Mary's Hospital in Waterbury will hold a one-year anniversary commemoration of the COVID-19 global pandemic at 10 a.m. with a solemn service to remember the lives lost during COVID-19 and to honor those on the front lines who have cared for patients and fought the battle against the virus.

At 11 a.m., Trinity Health will hold a commemoration ceremony outside the entrance of St. Francis Hospital in Hartford to honor frontline workers and remember those who have died from COVID.

One year into the pandemic, people are receiving vaccinations against the virus and hope is on the horizon.

Who Can Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

Note: To get a vaccine in Connecticut, you must either live or work in the state. If you typically visit a provider here but do not live or work in Connecticut, you are not eligible and must get vaccinated in your home state.

Who Can Get a Coronavirus Vaccine By Age Group

  • 75 and up -- eligible now
  • 65 and up - eligible now
  • 55 and up - eligible now
  • 45 to 54: March 22 -- an estimated 400,000 people will be eligible
  • 35 to 44: April 12 - an estimated 400,000 people will be eligible
  • 16 to 34: May 3

Learn more about the phases here.

How to Get an Appointment for a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

By phone: Call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for scheduling at select sites.

Online: Schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in VAMS, the Vaccine Administration Management System.

  1. Fill out the form to let the Department of Public health know you are interested in creating an account in VAMS. If you are currently eligible to receive the vaccine then you should receive an email from VAMS to complete your registration within 12 hours. Click here to create an account.
  2. Check for an email from no-reply@mail.vams.cdc.gov. Click on the link in the email and create your account. You will be prompted to retrieve a code that will be emailed to you. You will need to create a password and store it in a safe place.
    • If you forgot your password, the "forgot password" link on the login page can only be used if you have created a password as part of your VAMS registration.
  3. Complete your VAMS registration.
    • The first question that will be asked in VAMS is “Have you already registered as a vaccine recipient with VAMS?” The answer to this question is “No.”
    • Questions with a red asterisk are mandatory. 
    • Insurance information does not need to be entered.
    • You will be prompted to share some additional information about yourself.
    • In order for VAMS to recognize your option chosen for race, click on your choice in the box on the left and click the right-pointing arrow to move your choice to the box on the right.
  4. Use your zip code to search for clinics near you in VAMS.
    • The system will automatically search for clinics within a 10-mile radius of your zip code, but you may choose up to 100 miles from the dropdown menu, which might provide more clinic locations in your search results.
    • You might need to check multiple clinic locations to find an available appointment. Find a slot that works for you, and book your appointment.

Providers With Their Own Vaccine Sign-Ups

What Coronavirus Vaccines is Connecticut Getting?

  • Pfizer
    • For CT residents 16 and up.
    • The recommended time between doses: 21 days
  • Moderna
    • For CT residents 18 and up
    • The recommended time between doses: 28 days
  • Johnson & Johnson
    • The Johnson & Johnson shot is now the third with emergency authorization to combat COVID-19 in the U.S.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he expects Connecticut will receive 39,000 Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccines this week.

Combined with doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, Connecticut could get 156,000 doses of vaccine this week, according to the governor.

A Connecticut health care leader discusses today's news that moves the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine one step closer to emergency approval.
