Foodshare is launching a drive-thru food distribution for the Greater Hartford community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Monday, April 20, through Friday, April 24, free food will be distributed at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

The free food will be distributed in a drive-thru format each day from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information on Foodshare's food assistance, click here.