coronavirus in connecticut

Gov. Lamont to Provide Update on COVID-19 Cases at 4 p.m.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Gov. Ned Lamont will provide an update on the latest COVID-19 cases in Connecticut during a news conference on Monday afternoon.

He will also have the latest data on the state's coronavirus test positivity rate. Connecticut has seen an increase in the positivity rate in recent weeks.

On Friday, the state's positivity rate was at 3.6% and coronavirus-related hospitalizations climbed above 400, the highest number since June 2.

Local

Waterbury

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Waterbury Convenience Store Shooting

Stamford

Police ID Bicyclist Who Died After Getting Struck by Multiple Vehicles in Stamford

The governor's briefing is scheduled for 4 p.m. You can see it live above in this article when it happens.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutCOVID-19positivity rate
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us