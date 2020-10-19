coronavirus in connecticut

Gov. Lamont to Provide Update on COVID-19 Cases Monday Afternoon

Gov. Ned Lamont will provide an update on the latest COVID-19 cases in Connecticut during a news conference on Monday afternoon.

Connecticut has seen its coronavirus positivity rate rise to 2.4%.

Last week, 11 municipalities were placed into COVID-19 "Red Alert" status as they saw an increase in cases over the past few weeks.

Windham, which is one of the communities, made the decision to roll back to Phase 2 restrictions in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

The governor's news conference will be at 4 p.m. You can watch it live above in this article when it happens.

