Hartford HealthCare Workers to Share Experiences Treating Coronavirus Patients

Two healthcare workers who are on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic are speaking about their experiences during Hartford Healthcare's daily briefing on Wednesday.

Hartford HealthCare Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Ajay Kumar will be joined by Marisa Serenson and Anthony Morascini to talk about what they've gone through during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Serenson is a nurse in the cardiac catheterization lab at Hartford Hospital and is one of 32 nurses from there to be redeployed to the ICU to treat coronavirus patients. Morascini is a respiratory therapist at Hartford Hospital, according to Hartford HealthCare.

The briefing is set to begin at 10 a.m.

Yesterday, Hartford HealthCare said the state is currently at the top of the peak or plateau for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The state is going to see hospitalizations continue to trend down, however, as more testing is rolled out, we will see an increase in active cases, Kumar said on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations in Connecticut have declined for five straight days, according to data provided by the state Department of Public Health.

The hospitalization rate is the most important metric because it shows the capacity of the hospital systems and whether they will be able to continue to treat patients.

More than 1300 patients have received treatment from Hartford HealthCare so far this year for the coronavirus.