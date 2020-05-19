Lamont to Be Joined by Former FDA Commissioner For Tuesday Briefing

Gov. Ned Lamont will provide an update on coronavirus cases in Connecticut Tuesday afternoon, one day before Phase 1 of his reopening plan goes into effect.

Lamont has pointed to the continued decline in the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Connecticut. It is a key metric he has used to move ahead with the reopening plan.

On Monday, Lamont said testing in the state has exceeded the goal set to proceed to reopen on Wednesday. Over the past seven days, the state has conducted 45,000 COVID-19 tests, according to Lamont. The goal was 42,000 per week.

Hair salons will not be a part of Wednesday's Phase 1 reopening after Gov. Lamont reversed his decision on Monday and announced those salons would remain closed until at least June 1.

The governor will be joined at his news briefing on Tuesday by former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb and leading health policy expert Ezekiel Emanuel.