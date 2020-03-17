Naugatuck Closes Parks, Playground Due to Coronavirus Concerns

All parks and playgrounds in Naugatuck, as well as the Naugatuck Armory, are closed until further notice amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

A statement on Naugatuck’s website said this recent action is a result of the governors from Connecticut, New York and New Jersey to combat the spread of COVID-19.

There have been 41 cases of coronavirus in Connecticut.

Here are the current numbers broken down by county:

Fairfield County: 29

Hartford County: 4

Litchfield County: 4

New Haven County: 4