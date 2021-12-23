Need for Mobile Food Pantries in Connecticut Continues

Connecticut Foodshare’s weekly food distributions at Rentschler Field may have ended in April, but there are still those among us who struggle with food insecurity.

That’s why the organization continues its foundational program of mobile food pantries.

Once a month, Foodshare brings a truckload of food to the community on Eastern Street in New Haven.

Seven pallots of food were distributed Thursday during the last distribution of the year.

“Everything from produce to rice, cauliflower, all different things, mystery boxes, you open them up and you get a mystery,” said community organizer Tracye Herring.

She was among the faithful volunteers each month that help organize the food pantry and get it to those in need who may struggle with food insecurity, regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Because of them increasing the food stamps, a lot of families seem to be doing a little better,” said community organizer Cicily Trimble. “But it’s really some of the elderly or people who are not receiving assistance who come out monthly, faithfully.”

The New Haven mobile food pantry was one of nine planned around the state.

“I love doing this,” said one worker in Hartford. “Who wouldn’t want to go out and help feed people who are food insecure?”

The mobile pantries are an important part of Connecticut Foodshare’s work. This week, it helped people get regular food distributions just days before Christmas.

“Especially during the holidays if you can come and get a good meal together and bring people together,” Trimble said.

And as we near the third year of this pandemic, food volunteers say it’s important to remember one thing: food is life.

“We got to also be mindful that there are people still starving out here that need food," Trimble said.