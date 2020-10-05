New Restrictions at Waterbury Municipal Buildings After Uptick in COVID-19 Cases

Waterbury is the latest city in Connecticut to see an uptick in coronavirus cases and now the mayor is rolling out new restrictions at municipal buildings including city hall.

Restricted Access at Municipal Buildings

The five public buildings in Waterbury will have restricted access because of the increase in positive cases.

The other buildings include the Chase Municipal Building, where the Registrar of Voters and Waterbury Public Schools is located, the Jefferson Square Office Building, the Water Department and Water Pollution Control.

In order to enter the building, you'll need to make an appointment. The mayor is also urging residents to do any city-related business over the phone or online.

This comes after the health department was notified there was an additional 60 people living in Waterbury who tested positive for COVID-19.

Police Chief, Mayor's Aide Test Positive for COVID-19

On Sunday, police said the Waterbury police chief and a mayor's aide both tested positive for COVID-19.

Chief Fernando Spagnolo has not been hospitalized and is being self quarantined at home, police said.

A spokesperson for the police department said Spagnolo had some mild symptoms including a slight cough and chills.

The spokesperson said the mayor's aide who tested positive was apparently in contact with the police chief.

The aide is also not in the hospital and is self-quarantined at home, according to police.

Waterbury schools showed off some of the changes they've made inside their schools to help protect students and teachers as they return to classes.

At Waterbury Public Schools, Bunker Hill, Gilmartin and Driggs Elementary School have specific people or classes doing distance learning for the week.

There's also been about 10 students who have tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the district, who are all doing distance learning.

The district plans to start the school year on a hybrid model and if the metrics look good, gradually work up to bringing in-person learning back.