1-Year-Old and 5-Year-Old Siblings, Their Mom Reported Missing From Bridgeport

Connecticut State Police have issued Silver Alerts for two children who are missing from Bridgeport and troopers said their mom is missing as well.

State police said Ejurain Richards, her 1-year-old Torah Layton and her 5-year-old Davel Layton have been missing since February 9.

It's unclear where the three were last seen or what they were last seen wearing.

Authorities did not release a description or photo for Richards.

Torah has black hair and brown eyes. She is 2 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.

Davel is described as having auburn hair and brown eyes. He is 4 feet tall and weighs 80 pounds.

Police did not provide photos for Torah or Davel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department at (860) 581-5100.