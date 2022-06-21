2-Year-Old Taken to Hospital After Being Shot in Waterbury

A 2-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with injuries after being shot in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the child was brought to Waterbury Hospital with a gunshot wound at about 1:35 p.m.

He is considered to be in stable condition and is being transported by Lifestar helicopter to Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford.

Officials are actively investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-574-6941. You can also call the crime stoppers anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.

No additional information was immediately available.