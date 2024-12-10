$20,000 reward offered for information about death of 17-year-old in New Haven

A reward is being offered for information about the death of a 17-year-old who died in New Haven last week.

The police department said the shooting happened near Huntington Street just before 7 p.m. last Tuesday.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and police identified the teen as 17-year-old Daily Jackson, of New Haven.

Video surveillance shows a person inside of a vehicle fire at Jackson as he was walking on Shelton Avenue, police said. Investigators do not believe it was a random attack.

Police Chief Karl Jacobson said the teen was shot in the road. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to police, a reward of $20,000 is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Jackson's death. The money is being funded by an anonymous donor and is not being offered through the police department or state's attorney's office.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said during a news conference last Wednesday afternoon that they located the vehicle, a stolen car, and they are processing it.

Police believe the shooting might be connected to the shooting death of 16-year-old Uzziah Shell two weeks ago. They said the two teens knew each other and they were friends.

Jacobson said both victims were involved in feuds with other groups and police believe they were targeted.

It also follows another deadly shooting that happened in a parking lot on George Street last week.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-946-6304.