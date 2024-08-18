Guilford

3 bison escape from farm, 1 found wandering on road in Guilford

Guilford Police Department

Three bison escaped from a farm and one was found wandering on a road in Guilford on Sunday.

Police said the bison was meandering across Long Hill Road and it disappeared into the woods.

"Sometimes the midnight shift plays tricks on you and you have to rub your eyes to make sure you are seeing what your brain is telling you it sees out of the raining, dark shadows. Well, today was one of those mornings when our officers happened upon a bison in the roadway," police said in Facebook post.

Later in the morning, police said team members from the 3B Ranch were out in the trails looking for the three escaped bison.

If you spot them, you should call Guilford police at (203) 453-8061. You should not approach the animals if you see them.

