3rd Suspect Charged With Murder in Death of Woman in Waterbury

Waterbury police have arrested a man on murder charges in the death of a woman found dead in an apartment last month.

Denise Rogers-Rollins, 58, was found with a gunshot wound in an apartment on Wall Street on December 7. She was taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries.

Police identified one of the suspects as 44-year-old Gonzalo Diaz, of Bridgeport. On Tuesday he was arrested and charged with felony murder, conspiracy to commit felony murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, criminal attempt at robbery, criminal use of a weapon, and criminal possession of a firearm.

Diaz was held on a $1.5 million bond and is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police previously arrested Shavonnah Draper, 26, of Bridgeport, and Howard Jefferson, 48, of Bridgeport, in this case. This is the final arrest, according to police.