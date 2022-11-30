Norwalk

9 Displaced After Fire at Multi-Family Home in Norwalk

By NBC Connecticut Staff

Norwalk Fire Department

Nine people are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Norwalk on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the home on Lexington Avenue around 10:11 p.m.

According to investigators, the fire started in the bedroom of the multi-family home and quickly spread to the floors above.

The nine people who were home at the time of the fire were able to escape without injury. Authorities said all of their belongings are destroyed.

Fire officials said the house was gutted and is unfit for occupancy. All nine people are displaced.

The Red Cross responded and is helping the residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

