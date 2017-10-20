Connecticut Restaurants Raising Money for Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

More than 60 restaurants across the state start serving Puerto Rican inspired dishes and drinks on Saturday to raise money for the island ravaged by Hurricane Maria.

In the kitchen at Claire’s Corner Copia in downtown New Haven, Marjorie Cancel can’t wait to prepare a popular Puerto Rican pastry.

"It’s called qursitos and it’s basically a puff pastry with cream cheese and it goes very well with coffee," she said.

Claire’s and Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill are two New Haven restaurants taking part in the CT Loves Puerto Rico initiative.

"It’s the perfect vehicle to do so everybody’s going to go out and eat and everybody’s going to realize that there’s somebody out there who’s hungry and a little goes a long way," Timothy Scott, a co-owner and director of operations at Geronimo, said.

A hundred percent of the proceeds from the special Puerto Rican influenced menu items will be donated to the United for Puerto Rico fund helping the island rebuild and recover.

"Me being here and not be able to do a lot, this is one thing I can do to give back," Geronimo employee Esteban Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez is from Puerto Rico and most of his family still lives there.

"Some people are suffering," he said. "Some people are trying to help the others, we’re fighting to get it back together."

Geronimo patrons will be able to try Puerto Rican pork roast tacos and a coconut based cocktail.

"It doesn’t taste like anything else that any other island would do," Gonzalez said.

The coquito drink is traditionally made with Puerto Rican rum, Geronimo’s staff will be mixing it with tequila instead.

Back at Claire’s during a busy Friday lunch rush, Cancel told NBC Connecticut she still can’t get in touch with her sister in Puerto Rico.

"I haven’t heard from her since the hurricane happened," she said. "So you know I just hope that she’s OK and I pray to god every day she’s alright."

The restaurants statewide will serve their special Puerto Rican menu items starting tomorrow through Saturday Oct. 28.