Police Arrest Suspect in Connection With 30 Overdoses in New Haven Area

Fire officials were in the middle of a news conference about a series of drug overdoses on the New Haven Green on Wednesday morning when firefighters had to spring into action to save another victim.

Police said they have arrested a suspect in connection with more than 30 overdoses on what’s suspected to be a batch of K2 that was laced with an opiate or fentanyl.

Emergency crews responded to the New Haven Green, a park near Yale University, Tuesday night for three suspected ODs.

More cases came to light Wednesday morning when around 18 people collapsed on the New Haven Green in a span of three-and-a-half hours, authorities said.

The fire department was alerted around 8 a.m. that several people on the Green were getting sick from suspected overdoses and several departments responded.

They found people of a variety of ages suffering from overdose symptoms. Some were unconscious while others were vomiting, nauseated or lethargic.

Naloxone was administered at the scene but it was not effective.

Yale-New Haven Hospital said it has received seven patients -- two to the hospital on York Street and five were brought to the Hospital of Saint Raphael.

Higher doses of naloxone given at the hospital have been helping, officials said during a news conference Wednesday morning.

As of Wednesday afternoon, officials said there have been more than 30 cases in all and the DEA has been notified.

Some of the patients are critical, according to Rick Fontana, the director of the office of emergency management. Officials said there have been no fatalities.

It is too early to know exactly what the people who got sick took, but officials suspect they might have taken K2, a synthetic drug promoted as similar to marijuana. The National Institute on Drug Abuse warns it is potentially much more powerful and dangerous, and can even be life-threatening.

Some of the people on the Green told emergency crews that the drug could have been laced with PCP.

While test results are pending, local officials suspect the K2 might have been laced with an opiate or fentanyl.

New Haven Fire Chief John Alston Jr. said during a news conference that the opiate problem extends far beyond New Haven.

"People are self-medicating for several different reasons and every agency -- police, fire, medical, hospitals -- all are strained at this time. This is a problem that's not going away," Alston said.

Hamden has issued a public health advisory because of the overdoses in New Haven County and the mayor’s office is warning that using any street drugs can and might result in death or serious medical complications.

The city also shared signs of an overdose, citing the Quinnipiack Valley Health District, for the information.

Symptoms include:

Person will not wake up Blue lips or fingernails Clammy, cool skin Shallow, slow breathing Seizures or convulsions No response to knuckles being rubbed hard on breastbone.















