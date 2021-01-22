A Home Energy Assessment Could Save You Hundreds of Dollars

Now through the end of March you can get a free home energy assessment that could save you hundreds of dollar on your electric bill. And now may be a great time to take advantage of this unique program.

With so many people still working and learning from home, you've probably noticed a spike in your electricity use. And with the incoming cold temperatures, you may be cranking the thermostat. But there are a few really simple steps you can take to cut the cost of your electric bill and save energy.

"It's really the best way for a home owner or a renter to find out what ways they can save energy and have on the spot improvements to help them save energy and money at their home," explained Enoch Lenge, the energy efficiency spokesperson for Eversource.

Eversource, along with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, created the Home Energy Solutions program to cut down on electric use in Connecticut.

Vicki Hackett, the deputy commissioner of energy for DEEP said, "Every time we lower our energy use it helps us as a region to lower the amount of energy generation that we have to bring online."

Connecticut's Energy Efficiency programs have helped reduce our electric demand by 18% since 2005, which has avoided the need to construct more power plants while also reducing customer bills. In 2020, 12,000-15,000 Eversource customers took advantage of the program, and more recently, one Wethersfield resident, who said that helping combat climate change is just one benefit.

"If I can do that and save some money while I'm going at it too that would be nice,” says Ramzaan Gafoor, a home owner in Wethersfield. "It's all about making the pocket easy."

The process is easy. Certified contractors come to your home, identify ways to save energy through reducing air leaks, installing insulation, and figuring out where you can benefit from LED light bulbs and utilize most energy efficient appliances. If you're not comfortable with a contractor coming in to your home at this time, you can start with a virtual pre-assessment.

"What this allows you to do is it allows you to have a phone call or a video call with one of these contractors that can walk you through ways to save and steps that you can take,” said Lenge. "Everyone is looking for ways to save and to be able to take simple, easy, actionable steps to save energy to reduce your costs and to live more comfortably, this home energy solutions program is a great opportunity to do that."

If you’re interested in learning more about a home energy assessment, just visit www.energizect.com.