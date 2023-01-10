new haven

Active Investigation Underway in New Haven After Nearby Shots Fired Incident

There's an active scene on Chapel Street in New Haven in connection to a nearby shots fired incident.

New Haven Police said they're assisting West Haven Police with the investigation.

New Haven city officials say there was an incident in West Haven that ended on Chapel Street. An NBC Connecticut crew at the scene says there's a heavy police presence in the area.

Authorities say it's an active investigation. It's unknown if there are any injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

