Advocates Push for Undocumented Workers' Rights on May Day

Monday was May Day, known as International Workers’ Day, and Connecticut workers rallied for rights. Several groups joined at the State Capitol, highlighting the role of undocumented workers in the state’s workforce.

“We come together to keep fighting for our rights because there is still many issues,” Javier Gonzalez, of Husky For Immigrants Coalition, said.

They are advocating for legislation pending right now. During a march at Bushnell Park then a rally at the State Capitol, they listed their demands.

“Housing rights, health care rights, education access,” Brigith Rivera, of Make the Road Connecticut, said.

Alongside some Democratic lawmakers, they are supporting four bills in the legislative session.

“Healthcare is a human right!” Rep. Jillian Gilchrest, (D) West Hartford, told the crowd. “We've gotten the age that we cover health care for undocumented immigrants to age 12, but that's not nearly enough.”

“If you work on a shift schedule, that you should know in advance when you're going to be needed to come to work. It's very simple,” Sen. Julie Kushner, (D) Danbury, said at the rally.

She was speaking in support of HB 6859: Fair Work Week: Predictable Scheduling. It would require Connecticut employers to provide workers with stable schedules and give them their hours provided two weeks in advance. Last minute changes to the schedule would result in compensation.

“It helps us not lose jobs, and not lose hours,” Giselle Chavez, of Make the Road Connecticut, said.

The Bridgeport mom of a two-year-old says she left her previous job after being shorted hours.

“Now I travel an hour and thirty minutes out of the state to have a better job with more hours provided me, in order so I could keep providing for my family,” Chavez said.

The Connecticut Worker Center is also pushing for stable schedules, as well as health care for domestic workers.

“Making sure that you are not exploited, making sure you are being paid for overtime, making sure that you are paid the minimum wage,” Nelli Jara, of Connecticut Worker Center Executive Director, said.

Javier Gonzalez is one of many advocating for HB 6616: Husky 4 Immigrants

“It is a struggle because, we don't have access to basic health care,” said Gonzalez.

The bill would expand Husky health care coverage for undocumented kids in Connecticut to age 15, and potentially up to 18.

Gonzalez, who is 26 and undocumented, says Husky should be open to all immigrants to have the most impact.

“Right now, for me, going to the doctor is really not even a choice,” Gonzalez said. “I don't have that option to go to the doctor when I need to because I know that I wouldn't be able to cover my other bills if I had a huge medical bill so it is a constant struggle as a worker here in the United States.”

Other legislation the groups want passed includes HB: 6588: Cap the Rent CT Housing, Stability for All. It would prohibit a landlord from increasing rent during the first year of tenancy and during public health emergencies, or by more than a calculated amount annually.

They are also pushing for HB 6663: ELL Students and Parent Success Coalition, to establish a Bill of Rights for the parents of kids in Connecticut schools that do not speak English.

“We need to make sure that we return the investments that you've made here in the State of Connecticut,” Rep. Antonio Felipe, (D) Bridgeport, said at the rally. “This is not us doing something for you. This is us paying you back for all you've done for us.”

The demonstrators said undocumented workers play a big role in Connecticut’s economy.

“Our workers are everyday working hard and contributing to this country, to this state,” Jara said.

They feel it is time to establish the same rights for them in return.

House Republicans did not respond to NBC Connecticut’s request for comment on the pending legislation.