Man accused of being involved multiple bail scams in Conn. sought by state police

Do you recognize this man? State police are searching for a man who is accused of using bail scams to steal money from residents in multiple towns in Connecticut.

State police said an East Haddam resident first contacted troopers and said they received a phone call on Friday saying a family member was in custody after being involved in a crash.

According to the resident, they were informed that a bail bondsman would call them and would arrange to pick up the amount of cash needed for their family member's bond at the resident's home.

In a second call, the resident said the amount of cash needed was discussed. The scammer reportedly told the resident that someone would arrive at their home to pick up the cash in person.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

About one hour later, the resident said someone arrived at their home and picked up the cash.

State police are searching for a person who they said was involved in a bail scam in East Haddam last week.

State police released a photo of the person who reportedly picked up the money at the home. The male pictured is described by state police as being about 6-foot 3-inches tall and is estimated to be in his late 20s. He was wearing dark-colored pants and a dark jacket. He also had a backpack on.

Once the man left with the cash, the resident said they contacted the family member who they believed had been involved in the crash and taken into custody. It was then the resident learned that they had been the victim of a bail scam.

State police in Tolland also received reports of two additional bail scam incidents that happened in Somers on Thursday and Friday. Investigators said these incidents involved a similarly described man as in East Haddam.

According to authorities, the incidents in Somers appear to be very similar to the incident in East Haddam where a resident was called and someone told them a family member needed bail money. After the residents took cash from their banks for what they believed was their family member's bond, arrangements were made and someone involved in the alleged scam traveled to their homes to get the money in person.

All of the incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with information about the East Haddam incident should contact Connecticut State Police Troop K in Colchester at (860) 465-5400. Information about the Somers incidents can be reported to Connecticut State Police Troop C in Tolland at (860) 896-3200.

State police have several tips you should remember about phone scams: