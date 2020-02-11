Bald Eagle Missing from Wildlife Rehabilitation Center Found Safe

A bald eagle missing from an Ashford wildlife rehabilitation center has been found safe.

Horizon Wings Raptor Rehabilitation and Education posted on Facebook that Atka was found on their property Tuesday morning.

The eagle was taken or released from its locked aviary at the facility, state police said in a press release Monday.

Atka came to Horizon Wings as a 1-year-old nine years ago. He has a permanent wing injury, but Kaeser’s team trained him to be an educational ambassador. According to Kaeser, he attends more than 100 programs per year, working mostly with children.

The investigation into what happened is still ongoing, according to the facility.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 860-896-3200.