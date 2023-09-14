Beardsley Zoo's ‘Glow Wild' lantern festival starts today

The “Glow Wild” Lantern Festival is returning to Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport for a second year and it begins tonight.

Glow Wild includes more than 53 large illuminated sculptures and you can see it on Thursday through Sunday evenings from Sept. 14 through Dec. 2.

The festival will run from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and you can buy timed tickets online at beardsleyzoo.org in advance.

The zoo said a small number of tickets might be available at the door, depending upon zoo capacity.

Adult tickets, for guests ages 12 and up, are $22.

Tickets for children 11 and under are $20.

Admission is free for children 2 and under and adults 76 and over.

Wheelchairs and strollers will be available to rent.