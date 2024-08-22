Jury finds man accused of killing two brothers in Bloomfield guilty of one murder charge

A man who is accused of shooting and killing two brothers outside a Bloomfield restaurant in 2020 has been found guilty on one of the murder charges filed against him.

Russell Smith, 49, of Windsor, was accused of shooting and killing Aaron Walker, 43, of Windsor, and 47-year-old Franklin Spencer, of East Hartford, outside Elizabeth's Bar and Restaurant on Feb. 20, 2020, after a dispute, according to authorities.

Smith was taken into custody in Georgia five-and-a-half months after the shootings.

After a five-week trial, a jury found him guilty of the murder of Spencer, according to Sharmese L. Walcott, State’s Attorney for the Judicial District of Hartford.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The state’s attorney said the murder charge Smith faces in connection with Walker’s death is pending because the jury could not reach a verdict on that count.

Police say Aaron Walker and Franklin Spencer were shot and killed after an argument at a Bloomfield bar escalated.

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 29 in Hartford Superior Court.