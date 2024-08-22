Bloomfield

Jury finds man accused of killing two brothers in Bloomfield guilty of one murder charge

NBC Connecticut

A man who is accused of shooting and killing two brothers outside a Bloomfield restaurant in 2020 has been found guilty on one of the murder charges filed against him.

Russell Smith, 49, of Windsor, was accused of shooting and killing Aaron Walker, 43, of Windsor, and 47-year-old Franklin Spencer, of East Hartford, outside Elizabeth's Bar and Restaurant on Feb. 20, 2020, after a dispute, according to authorities.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Smith was taken into custody in Georgia five-and-a-half months after the shootings.

After a five-week trial, a jury found him guilty of the murder of Spencer, according to Sharmese L. Walcott, State’s Attorney for the Judicial District of Hartford.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The state’s attorney said the murder charge Smith faces in connection with Walker’s death is pending because the jury could not reach a verdict on that count.

Police say Aaron Walker and Franklin Spencer were shot and killed after an argument at a Bloomfield bar escalated.

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 29 in Hartford Superior Court.

This article tagged under:

Bloomfield
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us