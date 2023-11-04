meriden

Car rolls off highway in Meriden, lands on soccer field in park: police

CT DOT

A car has landed on a soccer field at a park in Meriden after rolling off of a nearby highway on Saturday, according to police.

Meriden police said the car rolled off of Route 66 around 3 p.m. and landed on the soccer field at Kronenberger Park.

All activities at the park have been canceled and the park is closed until further notice.

CTRoads says the crash has also closed the Route 66 Eastbound exit 1 offramp. There is no estimate for when the area will reopen.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Serious injuries are reported.

The accident reconstruction team has been called to the scene. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

meriden
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us