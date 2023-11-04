Car rolls off highway in Meriden, lands on soccer field in park: police

A car has landed on a soccer field at a park in Meriden after rolling off of a nearby highway on Saturday, according to police.

Meriden police said the car rolled off of Route 66 around 3 p.m. and landed on the soccer field at Kronenberger Park.

All activities at the park have been canceled and the park is closed until further notice.

CTRoads says the crash has also closed the Route 66 Eastbound exit 1 offramp. There is no estimate for when the area will reopen.

Serious injuries are reported.

The accident reconstruction team has been called to the scene. The investigation is active and ongoing.