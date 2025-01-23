Caregiver arrested after young kids found wandering the streets alone in Naugatuck

A caregiver has been arrested after two young kids were found wandering the streets alone in Naugatuck over the weekend.

The police department said they responded to Cross Street after concerned citizens reported seeing the kids, ages 2 and 4, playing near the road.

The children were only wearing onesie pajamas in the the cold weather, according to police.

A group of good Samaritans was helping the children when officers arrived. It was determined that the children likely lived in the area, and police found the garage door of a home wide open.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities said no one was home, and the children's caregiver was later found and admitted to leaving the kids unsupervised for several hours while she went to work.

The kids were evaluated by emergency personnel and determined to be in good physical health. Although, one of the kids had soiled clothing and showed signs of neglect, police said.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was made aware of the incident and they're investigating.

The caregiver faces charges including reckless endangerment, risk of injury to a minor and cruelty to persons.

"The Naugatuck Police Department commends the citizens who intervened to protect these vulnerable children from traffic and weather hazards. Their quick thinking and compassion ensured the children's safety in a dangerous situation," police said in a statement.