The new work week is starting with chilly temperatures and will be windy.

Today will be cloudy with gusty winds. Highs will be near 61.

Tomorrow looks similar with highs near 62. A few showers will be developing.

There will be showers tomorrow night into Wednesday.

Highs on Wednesday will be near 68.

Thursday looks brighter with mostly sunny skies and highs near 74.

