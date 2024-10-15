Hartford

Citywide cleanup of Hartford's green spaces underway for Love Hartford Week

By Sydney Boyo

NBC Connecticut

On Saturday, Love Hartford Week kicked off at Colt Park. This is the fourth year the weeklong initiative to clean up and beautify the city has happened.

“There are so many people in this community who care about their city,” said KNOX executive director Patrick Doyle. “Who care about their neighborhoods, who care about their parks and public spaces, who are stepping forward every day to bring those spaces to life.”

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

KNOX, in collaboration with the City of Hartford, the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving and NBCUniversal’s parent company Comcast, hosted a community garden cleanup on Naugatuck Street on Tuesday.

This is the third event project of the week, with the others taking place in Asylum Hill and Colt Park.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“You can truly see our residents and our partners come to embrace the city and truly make a positive change, positive difference within Hartford,” said Hartford’s Chief Operating Officer, Olusegun “Shay” Ajayi.

KNOX manages 21 community gardens in Hartford and says the cleanup project will give people in the community an opportunity to grow fresh food.

Local

Bloomfield 1 hour ago

Police ID man found dead after fire in Bloomfield

Farmington 3 hours ago

Fire set to construction vehicles off I-84 caused $1 million in damage: police

“When folks come home to their house and they see a beautiful garden, a green space that they can partake in, it changes the whole well-being for those individuals in that community,” said Comcast director of community impact Brad Palazzo.

Love Hartford Week will end on Oct. 18.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us