Citywide cleanup of Hartford's green spaces underway for Love Hartford Week

On Saturday, Love Hartford Week kicked off at Colt Park. This is the fourth year the weeklong initiative to clean up and beautify the city has happened.

“There are so many people in this community who care about their city,” said KNOX executive director Patrick Doyle. “Who care about their neighborhoods, who care about their parks and public spaces, who are stepping forward every day to bring those spaces to life.”

KNOX, in collaboration with the City of Hartford, the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving and NBCUniversal’s parent company Comcast, hosted a community garden cleanup on Naugatuck Street on Tuesday.

This is the third event project of the week, with the others taking place in Asylum Hill and Colt Park.

“You can truly see our residents and our partners come to embrace the city and truly make a positive change, positive difference within Hartford,” said Hartford’s Chief Operating Officer, Olusegun “Shay” Ajayi.

KNOX manages 21 community gardens in Hartford and says the cleanup project will give people in the community an opportunity to grow fresh food.

“When folks come home to their house and they see a beautiful garden, a green space that they can partake in, it changes the whole well-being for those individuals in that community,” said Comcast director of community impact Brad Palazzo.

Love Hartford Week will end on Oct. 18.