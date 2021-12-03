Community Mourns 11-Year-Old Girl Killed in Crash

Friends and loved ones came together Friday to remember 11-year-old Jaidyn Bolduc.

The Vernon Center Middle School student was killed in a crash on I-84 in Vernon Thursday.

At a candlelight vigil in Manchester, there were tears, but also hugs and joyful memories. On the field where the 11-year-old practiced with her cheer squad, the Manchester Red Hawks, those who knew her remembered.

“I’m going to miss her though, it’s going to be so different without her," Natalee Pabe, a fellow cheerleader for the Manchester Red Hawks said.

Family, friends and fellow cheerleaders came out to offer support and honor her memory. Candles, balloons and a decorated poster decorated the space. The sixth-grader was known for her amazing stunts on the mat.

“She had no hesitation and she feared nothing, she just wanted to be in the air," Kimberly Bonnear, assistant coach, said.

“Whatever we told her to do, whatever we asked her to do, when we pushed her, she came, she brought it and she pushed her girls to do the same," cheer director Tanya Pabe added.

Bolduc's cheer squad said they're leaning on each other and what brought them together as they try to deal with their pain and loss.

“We’re going to win again and we’re going to kick their butts and there’s nothing stopping us," Zienna Cruz said.

The Red Hawks cheer squad will be heading down to Orlando, Florida for a cheer competition on Monday. They said they will be dedicating their performance to Bolduc.