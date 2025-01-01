Connecticut gym-goers talk about achieving fitness goals in 2025

It’s the new year, which means most gyms will be packed with people embarking on their fitness journeys.

We spoke with people at The Edge Fitness Clubs in West Hartford who are doing just that. We also got expert insight on how to achieve those goals.

Ariel Ramirez said it starts with dedication. “When you don't want to go, is exactly when you should go,” Ramirez said.

He is one of the many people we spoke with on the first day of the new year. And Ramirez has big plans for 2025.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"The goal now is to take judo and my fitness journey and lose another 50 pounds and try to make the Olympic team for New Britain in Connecticut," Ramirez said.

Marc Mojica and his wife tell us they simply want to continue what they've been doing.

“We are trying to stay fit, trying to stay healthy, trying to enjoy ourselves," Mojica said. "And stay young as we get older.”

He said they are trying to instill the importance of exercise with their kids as well.

Regardless of your goals, Yvette Anido, a trainer at The Edge, told us how people can be successful in the new year.

“The key is to stay consistent and make a routine for yourself,” Andino said.

She said it is critical to find something you will enjoy.

“There are so many different realms of the fitness world," Andino said. "Like your powerlifting. Your classes.”

Whatever you decide to do, Jordyn Rowe, a professional wrestler, said it's important to give yourself grace during your fitness journey.

“Be patient with yourself. Not everyone is going to come into the gym and lift the heaviest weight, and everyone is going to come every day," Rowe said. "Be forgiving with yourself when you can’t make it and then make the most of it when you can.”

Karen Ricardo, a fitness instructor for The Edge Fitness Clubs in West Hartford, said change does not happen overnight.

“You won’t see results right away, but once you do, it helps you keep going,” Ricardo said.

She said it’s not always about being the strongest or losing the most weight; it is about improving your quality of life.

“It is more than just the scale," Ricardo said. "It’s like maybe I'm stronger here. Maybe I can get up the stairs without being out of breath. Those things should be celebrated more than just the scale.”

Some of the key takeaways were to do physical activity you like to do, create goals that will improve your quality of life and enjoy the journey, not just the results.