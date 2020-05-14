Connecticut Post Mall to Reopen Next Week

The Connecticut Post Mall will reopen to the public on May 20, company officials announced Thursday.

The Milford shopping center is the state's largest mall. Company officials said they are taking steps to follow the guidelines laid out by the state in the "Reopen Connecticut" plan. The mall closed on March 19 to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Those guidelines will involve comprehensive cleaning and disinfection, the wearing of masks or face coverings, and social distancing. The mall plans to operate on a reduced schedule for the first 30 days of the reopening to allow more time for cleanings, opening from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The mall has canceled certain events that would have drawn large crowds.

The facility will also maintain a 50% occupancy in line with the governor's directives. Mall employees will undergo training on COVID-19-related cleaning, sanitation and prevention practices. High touch points like restrooms, door handles and elevators and escalators will be a major focus. Certain points, like drinking foundations, will be closed.

The mall will also have one-way entrances and exits and direct traffic slow to maximize social distancing.

“Connecticut Post is eager to safely reopen and welcome our guests back as we embrace a ‘new normal’ for center operations,” General Manager Kenneth Sterba said. “Based on the state’s comprehensive plan, our center is instituting new policies and procedures to safeguard the health of our guests and employees, while enabling them to support the recovery of our local economy.”

The mall will also work with individual retailers and restaurants to offer curbside services. For a full list of which are participating, click here.