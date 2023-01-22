equality connecticut

Connecticut Set to Launch First Statewide LGBTQ Group

State and local leaders say it's time for Connecticut to have its own LGBTQ state group. 

By Jolie Sherman

connecticut state capitol
NBC Connecticut

To advance the rights, health, history and culture of the LGBTQ community, local and state leaders are coming together to create Equality Connecticut.

Many communities are home to pride centers, but now, advocates want to create a group that advances equality and fairness for all lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer individuals at the state level.

Equality Connecticut would work to create a larger presence at the State Capitol and would connect with state leaders to pass important legislation.

Inspired by the Equality Federation, a national organization made of 43 state pride groups, leaders said it's time for Connecticut to have its own state group. 

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Matt Blinstrubas, who will head EQCT, has spent years supporting LGBTQ individuals. He has worked for Hartford's Gay and Lesbian Health Collective and is currently a consultant for pride and HIV prevention organizations across the country. 

He said he feels very connected to Connecticut's pride community and is committed to continuing his advocacy. 

"I think you know, while Equality Connecticut is new, the history and the impact of LGBT activism in Connecticut is not. And I think we proudly stand on the shoulders and feel firmly part of a continuing history of advocacy and forward progress in Connecticut," said Blinstrubas.

Local

Waterbury 52 mins ago

Teens Accused of Crashing Into Police Car While in Stolen Vehicle in Waterbury

meriden 1 hour ago

4 Firefighters, 1 Occupant Injured in Meriden House Fire

EQCT leaders will come together to announce the group's vision and priorities for 2023 on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

This article tagged under:

equality connecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us