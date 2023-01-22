Connecticut Set to Launch First Statewide LGBTQ Group

To advance the rights, health, history and culture of the LGBTQ community, local and state leaders are coming together to create Equality Connecticut.

Many communities are home to pride centers, but now, advocates want to create a group that advances equality and fairness for all lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer individuals at the state level.

Equality Connecticut would work to create a larger presence at the State Capitol and would connect with state leaders to pass important legislation.

Inspired by the Equality Federation, a national organization made of 43 state pride groups, leaders said it's time for Connecticut to have its own state group.

Matt Blinstrubas, who will head EQCT, has spent years supporting LGBTQ individuals. He has worked for Hartford's Gay and Lesbian Health Collective and is currently a consultant for pride and HIV prevention organizations across the country.

He said he feels very connected to Connecticut's pride community and is committed to continuing his advocacy.

"I think you know, while Equality Connecticut is new, the history and the impact of LGBT activism in Connecticut is not. And I think we proudly stand on the shoulders and feel firmly part of a continuing history of advocacy and forward progress in Connecticut," said Blinstrubas.

EQCT leaders will come together to announce the group's vision and priorities for 2023 on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.