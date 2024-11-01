Decision 2024

Connecticut towns to get fire suppressors for absentee ballot boxes

By Angela Fortuna

Ballot boxes outside West Hartford Town Hall
NBC Connecticut

The state of Connecticut is protecting its ballot boxes against fire after incidents in other parts of the country.

Connecticut towns will get fire suppressor devices that are designed to be installed inside absentee ballot drop boxes. The devices will offer an additional layer of protection, according to the Secretary of the State.

“Safeguarding our elections is a top priority. By staying ahead of potential threats, we can take a strong stand, ensuring a safe and secure process for all. Every voter should have confidence in casting their ballot no matter if it’s in person or at a drop box,” Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas said in a statement.

The state is adding these devices because of incidents like in Washington state and Oregon.

Devices with the words "Free Gaza" set boxes on fire, damaging many ballots. Authorities are still looking for the person responsible.

Connecticut officials said there is no threat here, but they encourage anyone who sees something suspicious to call the State Elections Enforcement Commission at 866-733-2463.

