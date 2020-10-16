Coping with Thanksgiving Tradition Changes

“We have to acknowledge. This is hard. This is insane,” said Dr. Robert Keder, a developmental and behavioral pediatrician for Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

Keder said recognizing how isolating and confusing this year has been is the first step towards processing it.

He said acknowledging the challenges of the pandemic is especially important with the holidays and colder months approaching.

Many folks who spoke to NBC Connecticut while shopping for groceries in Hartford Friday said they’re already starting to think about their Thanksgiving plans because the coronavirus crisis is changing their traditions.

“Usually my whole family gets together, but we’re not too sure this year, said Mary Ann Almquist of Hartford

“I’m thinking maybe seven or eight people, if that,” said Nicole Nicholson of West Hartford.

With social distancing, social spheres and traditions are going to have to change this holiday season.

“Be with close knit family, that’s all that we can do,” said Lisa Glowinski of Hartford.

The CDC said traveling to celebrate increases the chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. The best way to protect yourself and others on Thanksgiving is by staying home.

But they said a low-risk celebration includes: having a small dinner with just those you live with, delivering food to folks at a higher risk of getting really sick, or spending time virtually with loved ones.

Connecticut Children’s created a list of innovative ideas for families. For happier holidays in quarantine, they suggest practicing gratitude this Thanksgiving.

“Everything is going to be like 6 feet away, everybody is going to be worried about this and that. So I don’t, I don’t know what it’s going to be like this year. It’s going to be different,” said Josh Williams of West Hartford.

The owner of Gozzi’sTturkey Farm in Guilford isn’t quite sure what to expect either.

“I think everybody is going to do Thanksgiving, they just might not be all be in as big of a group. I think they’re all looking for some normalcy, you know?, said Bill Gozzi, as he starts thinking how his turkey pick up lines will look this year, from a social distance

So as guidelines continue to evolve, Keder reminds people kindness and perspective go a long way.

But, he said remember everyone processes this tough time differently.

“I know Thanksgiving is kind of hard, but this is the year of new traditions. Right?”