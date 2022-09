Two lanes of Interstate 84 East in West Hartford are closed after a crash Thursday morning.

The crash is between exits 40 and 41 and it happened around 7:21 a.m.

State police said this is a three-vehicle crash and no injuries have been reported.

Firefighters have arrived at the scene. No additional information was immediately available.

