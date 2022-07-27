Killingly

Crews Rescue Person Trapped in Cave in Killingly

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews in South Killingly rescued a person that was trapped in a cave Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters said a hiker was trapped in a cave at Ross's Cliffs in Old Furnace State Park about 150 feet off the ground.

The incident happened near the Ross Pond boat launch. The fire department said it was an incredibly complex rescue.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Several fire departments responded and provided mutual aid.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and Connecticut State Police responded to the scene. A DEEP spokesperson said the man got his left stuck between two rocks while climbing.

Local

connecticut in color 35 mins ago

Connecticut in Color: Self-Taught Tailor Brings Bespoke Fashion to Plainville

maternal health 1 hour ago

Connecticut Expands Husky Health Coverage for New Mothers

The man was rescued and transported to the hospital by Lifestar with non-life threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

KillinglyRescuecave rescuekillingly firesouth killingly
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us