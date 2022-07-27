Crews Rescue Person Trapped in Cave in Killingly

Crews in South Killingly rescued a person that was trapped in a cave Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters said a hiker was trapped in a cave at Ross's Cliffs in Old Furnace State Park about 150 feet off the ground.

The incident happened near the Ross Pond boat launch. The fire department said it was an incredibly complex rescue.

Several fire departments responded and provided mutual aid.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and Connecticut State Police responded to the scene. A DEEP spokesperson said the man got his left stuck between two rocks while climbing.

The man was rescued and transported to the hospital by Lifestar with non-life threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.