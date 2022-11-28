CT Legislators Vote to Extend Gas Tax Holiday, Increase Hero Pay Funding

Connecticut legislators have voted to extend the state's gas tax holiday through the end of the year and increase funding for the Hero Pay program.

Several initiatives were considered under one bill, HB 6001. It's described as "an act concerning the suspension of certain gas taxes, the expansion of free bus service, bottle deposit labels and funding for the Connecticut Premium Pay program and energy."

Lawmakers anticipated bipartisan agreement during Monday's special session.

“I think at the end of the day, the relief we are delivering, people may not like every aspect of the bill or every detail of the bill, but I suspect you will see bipartisan support,” said Democratic Speaker of the House Rep. Matt Ritter.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Part of the bill includes extending the 25-cent-per-gallon gas tax holiday through the end of the year, and then starting to add five cents back in per month at the beginning of 2023.

“Come January, there will be a nickel on a gallon, February another nickel, so it will be a dime, March will be another nickel so it will be 15 cents, April will be another one so we will be back to where we are,” Republican Minority Leader Sen. Kevin Kelly said.

Free bus rides have also been extended through April. Lawmakers said the initiative has been successful since it launched last spring.

“Overall, DOT has seen ridership increase and that's exactly what we tried to do with this policy. Get people out of their cars, onto buses, public transit is very, very good and I think the story of this success,” Democratic Rep. Sean Scanlon said.

Governor Ned Lamont asked the Democrat-led assembly to put more money into Connecticut’s heat and utility assistance program. Ritter said $35 million would be provided in additional aid this winter.

“I think we are trying to help middle class families. And we see the reality of it out there in the world. We are doing it in a sustainable way,” Ritter said.

Lamont also wants to increase funding for the Hero Pay program. Lawmakers say $105 million would go out to 135,000 people.

“Someone who made less than $50,000 a year, they will get $1,000. If you made between $100,000 and $110,000 you will get $100,” Scanlon said.

The House of Representatives has voted in favor of these initiatives with a 134-7 vote. The bill will now head to the Senate.