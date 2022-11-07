Deadly Hit and Run in Waterbury Comes Amid String of Pedestrian Deaths in Conn.

Right now, the search is on for a driver who hit a man in Waterbury and did not stop. That man later died.

And it comes amid a concerning recent stretch of at least eight pedestrians losing their lives across the state.

“It’s very sad and we shouldn’t be losing our lives like this,” said Rudonna LaGreen of Waterbury.

Waterbury Police released a surveillance image which they say captured a dark-colored SUV that hit a 78-year-old man on East Main Street on Saturday and then kept going.

“It’s like, again? Just the other day a guy got ran over, too,” said James Maldonado of Waterbury.

Police say the man was brought to the hospital and died on Sunday.

People tell us walking around in the area can be dangerous.

“It’s very unsafe sometimes. They need to put stop signs. They need to put lights and everything,” LaGreen said.

And it comes during a deadly time for pedestrians around the state.

In the past 10 days, at least eight people have been struck by a car and killed on roads. That includes three this weekend including the one in Waterbury, as well as in New Haven and Meriden.

“Obviously drivers bear the brunt of the responsibility because they are behind the large vehicle, and they are the ones that can cause the damage,” said Amy Watkins, Watch for Me CT program manager.

Experts say even before this weekend, the string of recent deaths should be seen as a crisis.

And they say it’s beyond the usual increase seen this time of the year because there’s less light out.

“It’s real dangerous. A lot of people drive fast. They keep going. They don’t care,” Maldonado said.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle from Waterbury or who has any information is asked to contact police.