Department of Health Issues Warning After Recall for Frozen Tuna from Vietnam

The Connecticut Department of Public Health is issuing a warning about a recall for Tuna King Brand frozen tuna from Vietnam after learning of two cases in Connecticut.

Northern Fisheries LTD, based in Little Compton, RI, has expanded its voluntary recall of frozen, wild-caught yellowfin Tuna Medallions, from Vietnam, due to potentially elevated levels of histamine, which can produce an allergic reaction called scombroid fish poisoning, according to the recall on the U.S. Food & Drug Administration website.

The recall is for Tuna King Brand, tuna medallions 2-3oz, 10 x 1 lb. with a production date of June 13.

It was sold to customers in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Officials from the state Department of Health said it is aware of two Connecticut cases resulting from consumption of the recalled product.

It has Northern Lot #: 0058797 and UPC Code: 815838020638

The product associated with the recall is a frozen item with a “Best Before” date of 6/13/2021.

Residents are urged to check any frozen tuna medallions they have to determine if the production date and UPC code match the recall.

Customers who still have the product should not consume it and should discard it immediately, the Department of Health warns.

Officials from the Department of Health said scombroid poisoning can result in a tingling and burning sensation around the mouth, facial flushing and sweating, nausea and vomiting, headache, palpitations, dizziness and rash. Symptoms can present within minutes to a few hours and last for a few hours, usually resolving within 12 hours.

Severe reactions -- cardiac and respiratory complications -- occur rarely, but people with pre-existing conditions may be susceptible.

If you have already consumed the recalled product and believe you may have developed symptoms of illness, you should contact your doctor.