Dozens support Stamford police officer during arraignment in death of beloved pastor

The Stamford police officer accused of hitting and killing a beloved pastor while responding to a crash last summer, made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Zachary Lockwood, 25, appeared in Stamford Superior Court after being charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle earlier this month. He had no comment as he left the courthouse after his brief arraignment.

“Reverend Jackson was more than just a reverend. He was a friend, he was a supporter," said Darnell D. Crosland, attorney for the Jackson family. “He was many things to many people, so that’s why you saw the police department, the mayor’s office, people in the streets…they all were grieving the same."

Roughly three dozen people showed up at the courthouse to support the officer, presumably fellow law enforcement officers themselves, which left the family of Rev. Tommie Jackson upset.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Crosland called the support in the courtroom "insulting" and "disheartening," saying law enforcement initially showed support for the family after the incident, before they knew the circumstances.

“We’re paying these tax dollars, and these officers coming here, and they intimidate this family. As you might have noticed, things were almost getting physical because they were saying he didn’t kill anyone, that it was just an accident," Crosland said.

Back in July of 2023, around 4 p.m., Connecticut State Police said Lockwood was behind the wheel of his Stamford police cruiser and was responding to a crash when he hit Jackson on Wire Mill Road.

Jackson was walking back from retrieving his mail, a warrant reads.

"Officer Lockwood’s behavior was three things that day: it was unacceptable, it was reckless, and it was deadly. It could have been 100% avoidable," Crosland said.

The scene was deemed not an emergency, but Crosland said Lockwood responded as if it were one.

“The dispatch gave an advisement that there was an accident, non emergency, he should proceed code 1 which is no lights, no sirens, as a regular car would," Crosland said. "He is heard through his body cam talking to a colleague, saying, 'f- that, I’m gonna go code three.' Which means lights, sirens and extreme speed.”

A lengthy investigation determined Lockwood was driving 65 MPH in a 25 MPH zone, without an audible siren, and was traveling at 46 MPH at the time of impact.

Police said Lockwood attempted lifesaving measures, but Jackson was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Crosland has motioned for Lockwood to face a manslaughter charge, but that wasn't taken up in court Wednesday. He said that's typical, and those discussions continue.

"That’s why the family’s upset, because it took a long time, and they charged him with the bare minimum, and the charge doesn’t reflect his behavior," he said.

Now the case moves to Milford, as Crosland said the prosecutor stated he knows the victim and officer's families, and the case would be better served elsewhere.

“To have this family now have to journey to Milford or anywhere else is twice victimizing this family," Crosland said.

Lockwood is back in court in March. He's out on $10,000 non-surety bond.