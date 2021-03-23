Drive-In Movie Theater Coming to Big E Fairgrounds in April

A drive-in movie theater is coming to the Big E Fairgrounds for the spring and summer and will then reopen again in the fall and winter for holiday experiences.

The West Springfield Drive-In is partnering with the Eastern States Exposition to open a drive-in at the Big E Fairgrounds. The drive-in will feature two 45' by 60' screens and will be able to accommodate 300 cars each in a safe, socially distant way, according to officials.

The drive-in will be located in the Gate 9 parking area and will be able to show new release content, they added. It also plans to be able to special livestream concerts and other events.

Officials said the drive-in will open on April 23 and will be open on weekends through the spring and then seven days a week during the summer through Labor Day. The movies are expected to begin at a time consistent with sunset.

The drive-in is expected to close for the Big E, which is scheduled for September 17 through October 3 and will then reopen again in October through December for holiday-themed experiences, officials added.

A full concession stand will be available with popular fair foods such as fried dough, fried Oreos and cotton candy.

"Our fairgrounds is the perfect setting for a drive-in theater and we are excited to welcome movie fans in April," Eastern States Exposition President and CEO Gene Cassidy said in part.

