Dunkin' Donuts Park Hosts First of Three Free Yoga Sessions

Some yoga teachers are making use of the summer weather by hosting classes in unique outdoor venues.

On Sunday, people participated in the first of three guided yoga classes at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford. The next two will be on Sunday, August 21 and Saturday, September 10.

"Getting up early and doing yoga is a great way to start your day and set good intentions," said Ty Vazquez, Instructor for Yoga in Our City.

Yoga in Our City offers free yoga classes in six different cities across the state. In Hartford, there are sessions seven days a week at all the following parks: Bushnell, Keney, Elizabeth, Colt and Pope.

The program is giving another park a try: the green at Dunkin Donuts Stadium.

"I am a fan of the Hartford Yard Goats, so I was browsing their website, and when I came across this event and when I saw that it was free, I thought it was a great opportunity to do something different and unique," said Emily Mastroianni, of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts.

Like Mastroianni, another woman drove across state lines to connect with her body and work up a sweat.

"I think being out in the open and the sun, and definitely the instructor brought a different type of vibe. I've never done yoga to hip hop," said Colleen Dorcey of Wilbraham, Massachusetts.

While classes are free, participants are required to register before attending a session. Vazquez says about 100 people signed up for Sunday's class.

"A lot of times, people view yoga as just poses and maybe you really want to get in shape and that's great gateway into yoga, but at the end of day it's about the connection to yourself," Vasquez said.