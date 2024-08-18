East Hartford man killed in motorcycle crash on I-84 West in West Hartford

A man from East Hartford has died after motorcycle crash on Interstate 84 West in West Hartford on Saturday.

State police said 43-year-old Joey Antoine Roldan was on I-84 West near exit 40 around 12:45 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle.

During the collision, investigators said the motorcycle fell on its side and Roldan was separated from the vehicle.

Roldan suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Trooper Eric Baillargeon #942 at (860) 534-1000 x6074 or by email at eric.baillargeon@ct.gov.

The westbound side of I-84 was closed between exits 41 and 40 for several hours. It has since reopened.