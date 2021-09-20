high school football

East Hartford, New Britain Football Game Rescheduled to Tonight

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's game night in New Britain tonight after Friday's high school football game against East Hartford was postponed due to cases of COVID-19.

East Hartford school officials said the postponement was because of positive cases of COVID-19 and required quarantine periods for people who were in close contact.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The game is now taking place at Veterans Memorial Stadium in New Britain tonight at 6:30 p.m.

The Executive Director of the Connecticut Interscholastic Conference is urging anyone who can get vaccinated to do so.

Local

New London 3 mins ago

New London Restaurant's Answer to Staff Shortages is Robot Servers

EAST HARTFORD 22 mins ago

Hundreds of Trucks Participate in the 22nd Annual Wishes on Wheels Event

Up to seven local high school football games have been impacted by concerns over COVID this week.

Per their guidelines, any close-contact athletes who are vaccinated are still able to practice and play as long as they are asymptomatic.

If an athlete is not vaccinated and not showing symptoms, they still have to quarantine for 10 days if they came into contact with someone who is COVID positive.

"At least those kids who are vaccinated continue to get reps, continue to get skill development while they wait for their teammates to come back and be able to play, but getting vaccinated is what's going to keep us in the classroom and on the field," said CIAC Executive Director Glenn Lungarini.

As far as the rest of the state, two games were postponed in week one and seven games in week two.

The schedule hasn't been changed too much, but if this continues, it could affect the playoffs.

This article tagged under:

high school footballNew BritainEAST HARTFORD
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us