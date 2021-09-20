East Hartford, New Britain Football Game Rescheduled to Tonight

It's game night in New Britain tonight after Friday's high school football game against East Hartford was postponed due to cases of COVID-19.

East Hartford school officials said the postponement was because of positive cases of COVID-19 and required quarantine periods for people who were in close contact.

The game is now taking place at Veterans Memorial Stadium in New Britain tonight at 6:30 p.m.

The Executive Director of the Connecticut Interscholastic Conference is urging anyone who can get vaccinated to do so.

Up to seven local high school football games have been impacted by concerns over COVID this week.

Per their guidelines, any close-contact athletes who are vaccinated are still able to practice and play as long as they are asymptomatic.

If an athlete is not vaccinated and not showing symptoms, they still have to quarantine for 10 days if they came into contact with someone who is COVID positive.

"At least those kids who are vaccinated continue to get reps, continue to get skill development while they wait for their teammates to come back and be able to play, but getting vaccinated is what's going to keep us in the classroom and on the field," said CIAC Executive Director Glenn Lungarini.

As far as the rest of the state, two games were postponed in week one and seven games in week two.

The schedule hasn't been changed too much, but if this continues, it could affect the playoffs.