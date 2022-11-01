East Haven Considers Banning Gas Stations From Selling Fuel to ATVs

East Haven is looking to get tougher to prevent ATV joy rides with a similar idea to what some other communities have already done.

“The police department does a really good job but they can’t chase them because of the state statute,” said Joseph Deko, D – East Haven Town Council Chairman.

Deko said they’re looking at an ordinance to stop gas stations from selling fuel to ATVs or dirt bikes.

“This is one step in the right direction and hopefully it works. It’s a request of the gas station owners,” Deko said.

In New Haven, the city can fine riders starting at $1,000. Gas stations are also barred from selling to them and can face fines.

“I know the damage that they cause on the city streets and I won’t be part of it,” said Jerry Katz, a Shell gas station owner.

While New Haven has already taken steps to crack down on the nuisance, another massive ride on Sunday showed that the problem is still rolling on.

“We are looking for other creative ways to respond to this problem as well using technology and increasing enforcement because we want to make it clear it’s not okay to ride these vehicles in the City of New Haven and we will be doing everything we can to stop you,” said Mayor Justin Elicker, D – New Haven.

East Haven expects to have its ordinance drafted in the coming weeks and plans to have a public hearing about it in December.