Easton Woman Killed in Crash on Route 15 in Trumbull

A 59-year-old Easton woman has died after a crash on Route 15 in Trumbull on Sunday evening.

State police said a Mercedes sedan and a Ford Explorer were heading south on Route 15 and collided near exit 50 around 7:17 p.m.

After the collision, 59-year-old Pamela Maestri-Howes, of Easton, lost control of the Ford Explorer she was driving, hit a guardrail, went across the road and flipped over. State police said Maestri-Howes was thrown from the vehicle.

She was transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to state police.

The other driver complained of minor injuries.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call the Connecticut State Police Barracks Troop G in Bridgeport at 203-696-2500.