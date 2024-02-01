Elderly and disabled Branford residents form town's first tenants' union

“We are proud to say we are the first tenants’ union in Branford, and we won’t be the last,” said Holly Hackett, now vice president of the Parkside Village Two tenants’ union.

The announcement of the union follows the efforts by residents to get things fixed at the complex, where the people who live there are elderly or disabled.

“It makes us feel like we are not being treated right and just, just because we are elderly and or disabled like, we don’t matter we don’t count,” Hackett said.

“From the gutters to the sidewalks to the mold to having outlets not working anymore, lights not going on, heat not working,” Lori-Lynn Ross, of Branford, said.

And both say they get no response from Branford Housing Authority.

“There are a lot of issues that have not been addressed that we have brought to Branford Housing Authority’s attention and Beacon’s attention, and we’re told there’s no money in the budget,” Hackett said.

NBC Connecticut contacted members of the Branford Housing Authority for comment and have not heard back.

The Parkside Village Two Tenants Union formally announced their group on Thursday. Hackett said the last straw was the wheelchair lifts that are constantly breaking down. She said people have to be carried up and down the stairs or they get stuck between floors.

They are waiting for the units to be replaced.

“Supposedly the money is supposed to be coming but we have not heard when," Hackett said.

Beacon, the property management company, sent the statement in response to claims by the union:

"Parkside II is owned by the Branford Housing Authority. As managing agent of the property, Beacon Residential Management is committed to responding to resident needs and reported maintenance issues. We welcome feedback on how to further strengthen communication and customer service and will continue to work with ownership to prioritize needed property improvements."

Hackett said the idea to unionize came from watching the Blake Street tenants’ union in New Haven fight against evictions and fight for better leases with Ocean Management. New terms are on the table.

“Ocean has been dragging their feet but I am very confident that it’s going to be signed and everybody will get the negotiated upon rent raises over 2.5 years, and all the maintenance terms they agreed to,” said Hannah Srajer, president of the CT Tenants Union.

Parkside Village residents are hopeful for the same resolution.

“The first sense of security and peace and hope that I’ve had in 15 years of living here,” Ross said. “There will be someone to talk to and get answers and get things done.”

Branford's first selectman told NBC Connecticut that the Branford Housing Authority is separate from the town of Branford and didn’t offer a comment.