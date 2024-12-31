Enfield teens get rare opportunity to march in Rose Parade ahead of playoff game

Thirteen current and former students at Enfield High School will march in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California on New Year’s Day.

This is the 136th version of the Rose Parade, which takes places prior to the College Football Playoff Rose Bowl Game.

“It doesn’t feel real this point still. I don’t think it every will,” said college freshman Harley Griffin who is former member of the band at Enfield High School and is now studying music education. “I’m really excited and it’s an incredible experience. There’s no words.”

She and her bandmates were selected as members of the New England Honor Band and will represent Enfield in front of thousands of people waiting along the route and on national television.

“I get really excited because you never see anything about Connecticut anywhere and it’s going to be broadcast to a ton of people,” she said.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for all these kids,” said David Orton whose daughter Alyssa will play the trumpet along the 5.5-mile-long journey. “I’m proud of all of them.”

The band will play music themed around New England and wear uniforms that resemble the Colonial Army.

The students also participated in Bandfest on Sunday and the Disneyland Parade on New Year’s Eve.

The Rose Parade will air at 11 a.m. ET on Jan. 1 on NBC and Peacock.